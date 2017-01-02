'No Information' on Bulgarian Woman Wounded in Istanbul Nightclub - Ambassador

January 2, 2017, Monday
Bulgaria: 'No Information' on Bulgarian Woman Wounded in Istanbul Nightclub - Ambassador Bulgaria's Ambassador to Turkey, Nadezhda Neynski File photo, BGNES

There is no up-do-date information on the condition of the Bulgarian national hurt in New Year's attack in a nightclub in Istanbul, Sofia's Ambassador to Ankara has said.

Speaking to private NOVA TV broadcaster, Nadezhda Neynski has noted she will pay a visit to the hospital where the Bulgarian woman underwent surgery.

The tragedy requires of the international community to stay united, she has added on the response to the terror attack which killed 39 people (24 of them foreign nationals) and left 69 injured.

"The list of victims that emerged has shown the vast part of those perished were Arabs, there were also Jews," she has said. "This is a strong message that religion is not only a justification for terrorism, and terrorist have no mercy for no-one."

Tags: Nadezhda Neynski, turkey, Istanbul, nightclub
