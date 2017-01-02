January 'to Be Colder Than Usual' in Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 2, 2017, Monday // 08:25| Views: 4530 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: January 'to Be Colder Than Usual' in Bulgaria File photo, BGNES

The month of January will be colder than what has been measured in previous years, Bulgarian meteorologists say.

While the first couple of days will be sunny and temperatures will pick up, snowfall will have begun by Thursday and will continue intermittently through Saturday, a National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) official has told private NOVA TV broadcaster.

Minimum temperatures towards the end of the week may hit -15 degrees Celsius, while maximum one may not go above -5 degrees across the country. In Elhovo in Southeastern Bulgaria, a negative temperature of -15 was already measured early in the morning on Monday.

Temperatures will not start to rise before mid-January. After January 20, snowfall is less likely but the weather will remain cloudy.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: snow
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria