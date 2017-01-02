January 'to Be Colder Than Usual' in Bulgaria

The month of January will be colder than what has been measured in previous years, Bulgarian meteorologists say.

While the first couple of days will be sunny and temperatures will pick up, snowfall will have begun by Thursday and will continue intermittently through Saturday, a National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) official has told private NOVA TV broadcaster.

Minimum temperatures towards the end of the week may hit -15 degrees Celsius, while maximum one may not go above -5 degrees across the country. In Elhovo in Southeastern Bulgaria, a negative temperature of -15 was already measured early in the morning on Monday.

Temperatures will not start to rise before mid-January. After January 20, snowfall is less likely but the weather will remain cloudy.