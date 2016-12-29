US Expels 35 Russian Diplomats
World | December 29, 2016, Thursday // 22:12| Views: 383 | Comments: 0
File photo, EPA/BGNES
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The US has expelled 35 Russian diplomats in retaliation to the cyber attacks Washington claims were aimed at influencing the presidential election.
The diplomats at Russia's Embassy to Washington have been given 72 hours to leave after being declared "persona non grata."
The latest wave of sanctions includes entities and individuals in the Russian intelligence.
Russia has vowed to respond, but has consistely denied involvement.
Separately, a report on the alleged interference in the vote is to be declassified by the US administration.
Moscow denies involvement in the attacks.
- » Syrian Rebels Confirm Ceasefire Plan
- » Syria Ceasefire Agreement Takes Effect on Midnight - Putin
- » Russian Website Names President 'Bulgarian Obama' over Remarks
- » Russia, Turkey 'Agree on Syria Ceasefire'
- » Moscow Court Rules Change in Power in Ukraine in 2014 Is Coup
- » Possible Reasons for Russian Plane Crash - Ice, Unstable Cargo, Bad Fuel
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)