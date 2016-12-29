US Expels 35 Russian Diplomats

The US has expelled 35 Russian diplomats in retaliation to the cyber attacks Washington claims were aimed at influencing the presidential election.

The diplomats at Russia's Embassy to Washington have been given 72 hours to leave after being declared "persona non grata."

The latest wave of sanctions includes entities and individuals in the Russian intelligence.

Russia has vowed to respond, but has consistely denied involvement.

Separately, a report on the alleged interference in the vote is to be declassified by the US administration.

