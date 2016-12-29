Syrian Rebels Confirm Ceasefire Plan

Syrian rebel representatives have confirmed earlier reports of Russian President Vladimir Putin that an "agreement" had been reached with the Syrian regime for an all-out ceasefire stating midnight on Friday.

The move to lay down arms comes "without any preconditions or prerequisite" and "covers all the territory of Syria without exception," Usama Abu Zeyd, from the High Negotiations Committee representing rebel forces, has explained in a press conference in Ankara aired by Al Jazeera.

The prime goal was to secure better lives for Syrians living on the ground, Abu Zeyd has explained, adding "conditions are nothing short of catastrophic" in the besieged areas.

The comprehensive all-out truce and ceasefire was agreed "under current circumstances and continued displacement of the Syrian citizens before the eyes of the whole world".

Russian and Turkish representatives were present as the deal was brokered, as guarantors of the regime and opposition respectively. No direct negotiations were held with representatives of the Syrian regime or the Iranian government.

"Assad will have no place in the future of Syria," the representative has said.

The trucecovers all groups fighting with the Syrian armed opposition, but excludes the Islamic State (IS) group and Jabhat Fateh al-Sham (formerly the Nusra Front).

Diplomatic talks should come within a month from the ceasefire coming into effect.

Cooperation with Moscow is conditional on fulfillment by Russia of all its obligations. So long as it complies with and abides by its role as a guarantor. Russia measures against the presence of militias on the soil of Syria, according to the representative.