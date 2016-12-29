Bulgaria Investing Millions in Dobrich's Water Cycle

The outgoing Bulgarian government is to grant more than BGN 86 M to local authorities in Dobrich to work on the northeastern town's water cycle.

The transfer has been affirmed in an agreement signed by outgoing Environment Minister Ivelina Vasileva and Dobrich Mayor Yordan Yordanov.

The two have signed the document in the presence of Boyko Borisov, Bulgaria's Prime Minister in resignation.

To complete the current stage of the project, Dobrich municipality will have to secure BGN 9.6 M in co-funding.

By completing its urban water cycle, Dobrich will improve the quality of tap water, and do away with the excessive waste of water resources.

As much as 83% of all water paid for by residents is not used efficiently due to the poor state of the sewage system, Borisov has told officials and reporters present at the ceremony.