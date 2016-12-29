Syria Ceasefire Agreement 'Reached' - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a "fragile" agreement on a ceasefire in Syria has been reached among warring factions, TASS news agency reports.

There is "readiness" to kick off peace talks, he is quoted as saying.

In his words, "three documents" were signed earlier on Thursday, one "between the Syrian government and the armed opposition on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic", the second being a set of measures to control the ceasefire and the third stating willingness to begin talks and "regulate" the Syrian crisis.

"Special attention and patience" are needed as the agreements are "very feeble", Putin has added.

His words follow reports in Turkish media on a truce deal worked out by Russia and Turkey that would be submitted to Syria for consideration.

Putin has also agreed to a Defense Ministry proposal to reduce the country's military presence in Syria, TASS has said.

Turkey's Foreign Ministry has confirmed the reports of the ceasefire, saying it starts at midnight on December 30.