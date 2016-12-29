Greece Detains 2 Bulgarian Nationals over People Smuggling

Two Bulgarian nationals were arrested on Thursday in northern Greece after police discovered 26 migrants in a truck, daily newspaper 24 Chasa says citing Greek media.

The development occurred in the area of Didymoteicho, a town near the border with Turkey.

The men detained, aged 47 and 49 respectively, were stopped after having crossed illegally the border between Greece and Turkey on the truck where migrants were hiding.

Twenty-one of the migrants came from Pakistan, four from Syria and one from Iran, according to komotinipress.gr.

They were hidden in secret compartments of the Bulgarian-plated truck's bodywork.