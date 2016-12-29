Bulgaria's FM Dismisses Syria Arms Trade Allegations

December 29, 2016
Bulgaria's outgoing Foreign Minister Daniel Mitov has denied that the country might have exported any arms and ammunition to Syria.

His comments follow reports of Bulgarian military produce found at a warehouse in Aleppo, but also comments from Moscow officials lambasting Sofia for its arms deals.

In an interview for private bTV broadcaster, Mitov has asserted Bulgaria "adheres to standards [and] has not exported weapons to Syria since the beginning of the conflict in this country in 2011."

He has added an inter-institutional commission oversees arms exports and operates under the Economy Ministry.

"I cannot accept such allegations, not least from a country in whose bombings many civilians perished in Aleppo," Mitov has warned.

He has vehemently rejected any "moralizing" on behalf of Russia, recalling the country has not signed the convention prohibiting barrel bombs and land mines.

Recent evidence has suggested that, while Bulgaria does not sells arms directly to Syria, exports may end up in rebels' hands there or fuel conflicts elsewhere. 

