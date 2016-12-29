Security Stepped Up in Sofia ahead of New Year Celebrations

Society | December 29, 2016, Thursday // 10:22| Views: 279 | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Security Stepped Up in Sofia ahead of New Year Celebrations

Security measures are already being boosted across the Bulgarian capital Sofia as New Year celebrations approach, the Sofia Municipality says.

Police presence will be high around Aleksandar Batenberg Square, where the New Year's Eve concert is due on Saturday evening.

As many as ten checkpoints will be set up in the area of the concert.

Other part of downtown Sofia will also be affected by an enhanced police presence.

