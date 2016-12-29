Strong Winds Expected in Eastern, Southwestern Bulgaria

Bulgaria's weather service has issued a Code Yellow warning in 13 out of 28 regions in the country.

A higher level alert, Code Orange, is in force in the eastern Bulgarian region of Sliven, where severe gales are forecast at a speed of 20-25 m/s, with gusts of up to 34 m/s, according to the National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology.

Moderate-to-fresh gales (12-17 m/s and gusts of 20-22 m/s) are expected in the southwestern regions of Blagoevgrad and Kyustendil, Kardzhali and Haskovo to the south, and nearly all other eastern regions, including Yambol, Burgas, Varna, Shumen, Targovishte, Razgrad, Ruse, Silistra and Dobrich.