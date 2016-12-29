Flu Epidemic Declared in Two Bulgarian Towns

The southern Bulgarian towns of Harmanli and Haskovo have declared a flu epidemic as of December 29, public broadcaster BNR reports.

A total of three towns and cities, including Pernik in southwestern Bulgaria, have now taken the step.

In Haskovo and Harmanli, the alert will be in force until January 04.

Routine medical examinations, visits to patients in hospitals, elective surgery, and consultations for pregnant women and mothers of nurslings will be suspended over that period.

A risk of a flu epidemic has also been registered in the areas of Blagoevgrad, Gabrovo and Varna.

