Prosecution Launches Probe over 'Bulgarian Arms in Aleppo'

The Regional Prosecution of Gorna Oryahovitsa has launched a probe into reports of Bulgarian firearms and ammunition being found in a warehouse in Aleppo in northern Syria.

The prosecuting authority in the northern Bulgarian town has triggered the proceedings into the arms' exports, which daily newspaper Trud attributed to Arkus - AD, a company based in Lyaskovets (a town not far from Gorna Oryahovitsa).

The ammunitions found were prepared for exports between July and October 2015, according to Trud.

Russian TV station Rossiya 24 also showed sappers cleaning rebel-held zones of Aleppo of minefields (days after the city was recaptured by the Syrian government forces) saying German, American and Bulgarian-made firearms and ammunition were found in warehouses formerly used by the rebels.

24 Chasa, another Bulgarian mass-circulation daily, quotes prosecutors as saying "no irregularities" in the license and the business activity carried out by Arkus - AD in compliance with it have been discovered as of the moment.

On Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry criticized Bulgaria for what it interpreted as ill-regulated exports of arms to third countries.