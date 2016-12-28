Prosecution Launches Probe over 'Bulgarian Arms in Aleppo'

Politics » DEFENSE | December 28, 2016, Wednesday // 23:38| Views: 329 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Prosecution Launches Probe over 'Bulgarian Arms in Aleppo' File photo, EPA/BGNES

The Regional Prosecution of Gorna Oryahovitsa has launched a probe into reports of Bulgarian firearms and ammunition being found in a warehouse in Aleppo in northern Syria.

The prosecuting authority in the northern Bulgarian town has triggered the proceedings into the arms' exports, which daily newspaper Trud attributed to Arkus - AD, a company based in Lyaskovets (a town not far from Gorna Oryahovitsa).

The ammunitions found were prepared for exports between July and October 2015, according to Trud.

Russian TV station Rossiya 24 also showed sappers cleaning rebel-held zones of Aleppo of minefields (days after the city was recaptured by the Syrian government forces) saying German, American and Bulgarian-made firearms and ammunition were found in warehouses formerly used by the rebels.

24 Chasa, another Bulgarian mass-circulation daily, quotes prosecutors as saying "no irregularities" in the license and the business activity carried out by Arkus - AD in compliance with it have been discovered as of the moment.

On Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry criticized Bulgaria for what it interpreted as ill-regulated exports of arms to third countries.

 

 

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Gorna Oryahovitsa, Aleppo, Russia, weapons, arms
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria