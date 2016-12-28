Bulgaria Enables Online Purchase of Train Tickets

A centralized railway ticket issuance system has been certified by Bulgarian authorities, local media report.



The development upgrades the currently enforced system which has not been improved for more than 20 years. Ticket issuance, train composition and many other issues relating to rail transport will now be managed "digitally".



Passengers will now be able to purchase tickets from everywhere in the world, but also from the ticket collector checking the validity of travel documents.



The new system will enable the collectors also to fine passengers with no valid tickets.



As of the moment, the "pilot system" that has been officially released allows the online purchase of tickets only covering certain routes. However, the service will soon cover the entire rail network of Bulgaria.