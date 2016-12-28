Bulgaria to Relaunch Concession on Plovdiv Airport over Lack of Bidders

The Bulgarian government will launch a new procedure to grant a concession on the airport of Plovdiv, Bulgaria's second-largest city.

The 35-year concession announced earlier this year failed to attract any bidders.

Any new tender, however, will be carried out in line with EU requirements, allowing for a bigger number of investors to take part.

After being launched, the new procedure will be announced in the Official Journal of the European Union.

All documents linked to or required for the concession will then be published on the Transport Ministry's website and access will be free of charge, the cabinet says.

