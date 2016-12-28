Bulgaria Declares February 21 Day of Homage to Anti-Nazi Fighters

December 28, 2016, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Declares February 21 Day of Homage to Anti-Nazi Fighters File photo, BGNES

The Bulgarian government has officially chosen February 21 as a day to pay tribute to people who fought Nazism in Bulgaria.

On February 21, 1941 a meeting was held at the home of Bulgarian lawmaker (and then former Prime Minister) Nikola Mushanov among opposition leaders rejecting the country's accession to the Tripartite Pact of Japan, Italy and Germany during World War Two.

The Third Bulgarian Kingdom had joined the pact in November of the previous year. Becoming a party to the defensive military alliance implied some measures applied by Nazi Germany, including anti-Semitism and mass deportation of Jews to concentration camps (prevented for most of Bulgaria's Jews).

In a statement, the cabinet has said that paying homage to Nazism opponents will help "affirm democratic values".

Tags: Nazism, Nikola Mushanov
