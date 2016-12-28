Bulgaria to Host Vine and Wine Congress Next Year

The government of Bulgaria has approved the country's move to host a world congress and assembly of vine growers and wine producers at the and of May and early in June.

The forum will give huge publicity to Bulgarian wine and to Bulgaria itself as a wine-producing country, the cabinet has said in a statement.

More than 1000 representatives from all 46 member state of the International Organization of Vine and Wine (OIV) will gather for the 40th edition of the World Congress of Vine and Wine and the 15th OIV General Assembly.

The congress will run between May 29 and June 02.

The OIV is an intergovernmental organization of a scientific and technical nature of recognized competence for its works concerning vines, wine, wine-based beverages, table grapes, raisins and other vine-based products.

