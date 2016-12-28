Russia, Turkey 'Agree on Syria Ceasefire'

Russia and Turkey have hammered out a deal proposing a comprehensive ceasefire across Syria and are due to submit it to Damascus, Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency says.



The report has not yet received an official confirmation.



But it follows recent talks of Turkey, Russia and Iran on the future of the war-torn country.



The development took place after the Syrian forces secured their first major gain since the conflict began, by wielding full control over Aleppo.



