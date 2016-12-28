Wind Alert Issued for Most of Bulgaria
Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 28, 2016, Wednesday // 09:41| Views: 346 | Comments: 0
Source: NIMH
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgarian weather authorities have issued a Code Yellow warning over strong winds expected in nearly all of the country's regions.
Bulgarian weather authorities have issued a Code Yellow warning over strong winds expected in nearly all of the country's regions.
Moderate to fresh gales will blow to the northwest, at a speed of 12-17 m/s and gusts of up to 20-22 m/s in 24 of Bulgaria's 28 regions.
According to the National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) with the Bulgarian Academy of Science, the areas of Kardzhali, Haskovo, Yambol and Smolyan are the only ones not affected by the alert.
- » Moderate Earthquake Rocks Romania's Vrancea
- » Bulgaria's Weather Service Warns of Strong Winds in All Regions
- » Weather Alert Issued throughout Bulgaria over Heavy Snow
- » Bulgaria's Weather Service Warns of Ice on Roads in Several Regions
- » Greece Hit by 5-Magniture Earthquake
- » Bulgaria's Weather Service Warns of Strong Winds
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)