Wind Alert Issued for Most of Bulgaria

December 28, 2016, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Wind Alert Issued for Most of Bulgaria Source: NIMH

Bulgarian weather authorities have issued a Code Yellow warning over strong winds expected in nearly all of the country's regions.

Moderate to fresh gales will blow to the northwest, at a speed of 12-17 m/s and gusts of up to 20-22 m/s in 24 of Bulgaria's 28 regions.

According to the National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) with the Bulgarian Academy of Science, the areas of Kardzhali, Haskovo, Yambol and Smolyan are the only ones not affected by the alert.

Tags: NIMH, code yellow, winds, gale
