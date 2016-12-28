Moderate Earthquake Rocks Romania's Vrancea

Bulgaria: Moderate Earthquake Rocks Romania's Vrancea File photo

A 5-6 magnitude quake hit Vrancea county in Romania early Wednesday and was felt across Bulgaria, seismologists and media report.

There are no reports of injured people after the quake.

The Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre measured its epicenter at a depth of 98 km beneath the surface, 148 km north of the capital Bucharest and 8 km west of Nereju.

The quake hit Vrancea, in an area known for turbulent seismological activity, at 01:20 local time (EET).

It was felt in most neighboring countries, including Bulgaria, Serbia, Moldova and Ukraine, according to Focus News Agency.  

News website News.bg quotes its readers as saying they perceived the tremor in much of northeastern Bulgaria - the closest area to Vrancea - but also in the south in Burgas and Stara Zagora and in the capital Sofia.

