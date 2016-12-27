Moscow Court Rules Change in Power in Ukraine in 2014 Is Coup

A Moscow court has ruled that the events in February 2014 in Ukraine constitute a state coup, reported TASS.

The decision of the Dorogomilovsky court came after a request on behalf of former Ukrainian deputy Vladimir Oleynik.

The participation of “armed nationalist forces” in the change of the regime is an important factor in the decision of the court.

“There are armed extremist groupings in Ukraine which partake in power and persecute people in accordance with the principle of social and ideological hate,” reads the ruling.

The support of the USA and the EU for the “anti-constitutional” coup led to a schism in society and an armed conflict. According to the court the leadership purposefully creates “an enemy image of Russia” and this affects the national security of the Russian Federation.

The court emphasised that the Russian legal system is obliged to evaluate events in Ukraine because of the “unique relation between the two peoples”.

During the court sessions, judge Anna Shipikova heard the testimony of former employees of the administration, of President Viktor Yanukovych, the chief Prosecutor’s Office, the Interior Ministry and the security forces, who described unanimously the change in power as a coup, reported Sputnik.

The Ukrainian revolution of 2014 (also known as the Euromaidan Revolution took place Ukraine in February 2014, when a series of violent events involving protesters, riot police, and unknown shooters in the capital Kiev culminated in the ousting of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych who had won the 2010 Ukrainian presidential election.

The decision of the court may be appealed within a month.