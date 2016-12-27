Possible Reasons for Russian Plane Crash - Ice, Unstable Cargo, Bad Fuel

There is still no sufficient information in order to clarify the reasons for the crash of the Russian plane but we all learned that one of the black boxes has been discovered. Probably, the records of the conversation of the crew and of the flight parameters will give an answer to the question what the reason for the crash was, said for BNR professor in Flight Safety at the Technical University Marin Petrov.

He explained that the most probable technical reasons for such incidents are the fuelling of the plane with low-quality fuel, diluted with water, or insufficient securing of the cargo in the cargo sections of the plane.

Petrov specified that in order for such an incident to occur, the unsecured cargo must weigh several tonnes.

“I do not exclude the possibility of accumulation of ice on the wings of the plane,” added Petrov.

The Russian plane had the capacity to transport twice as many passengers but the pilot requested a longer acceleration flight lane section before taking off which means that the aircraft was loaded, suggested Petrov.

Petrov commented that it is possible that the engines of the Tu-154 failed.