Deadline for Evaluation of Insurance, Pension Funds Extended Till January 1

The deadline for the evaluation of insurance and pension funds has been extended until the end of January, announced the Financial Supervision Commission.

Initially, the deadline for the results of the review of the assets of pension funds and of the balance of insurers was the end of December.

The Financial Supervision Commission explained that the extension of the deadline is due to the review at a group level which includes the indices of related insurance companies in other countries.

The results of the review, together with the stress tests in the insurance sector will be announced on February 3.

A little after assuming office as chairman of non-banking supervision, Karina Karaivanova discovered “false data” reported by one of the audit companies.

The companies working with that particular auditor had to choose a new one urgently.