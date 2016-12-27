Interfax: Millions Paid by Bulgaria Are Rosatom's Greatest Success in 2016

The arbitration suit which Rosatom won against Bulgaria has been pointed out as the greatest success of the Russian state corporation in 2016.

This is the conclusion of a comprehensive analysis of the Interfax agency according to which the biggest news is, undoubtedly, the withdrawal of the head of the company Sergey Kirienko and his acceptance of a job for the Kremlin.

The agency enumerates several ventures of Rosatom abroad but it is solely the Belene suit that is considered to be an unequivocal result, given the fact that Bulgaria paid EUR 601.6 M to the Russians in December.