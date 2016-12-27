Water Supply Interrupted in Sofia's Vitosha, Dianabad
BGNES
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A technical fault has caused an interruption of the water supply in the districts of Vitosha and Dianabad in Sofia.
Sofiyska voda explained that the faulty section is in the district of Hladilnika and is at great depth.
It is expected that the areas concerned will be supplied with drinking water in an alternative manner.
Sofiyska voda warned that due to the transfer of water it may be muddy.
- » 5-km Queue at Kapitan Andreevo Border Cross Checkpoint
- » Charity Initiative Bulgarian Christmas Collects Over BGN 2 M
- » EC Grants Hitrino EUR 10 M for Repairs after Blast
- » Intense Traffic Expected on Last Day of Christmas Holidays
- » Increased Security in Bulgaria's Sofia
- » 7-km Queue at Kapitan Andreevo Border Cross Checkpoint
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)