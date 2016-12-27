Water Supply Interrupted in Sofia's Vitosha, Dianabad

Politics » DOMESTIC | December 27, 2016, Tuesday // 15:13| Views: 135 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Water Supply Interrupted in Sofia's Vitosha, Dianabad BGNES

A technical fault has caused an interruption of the water supply in the districts of Vitosha and Dianabad in Sofia.

Sofiyska voda explained that the faulty section is in the district of Hladilnika and is at great depth.

It is expected that the areas concerned will be supplied with drinking water in an alternative manner.

Sofiyska voda warned that due to the transfer of water it may be muddy.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: hladilnika, dianabad, Vitosha, sofia, water, Sofiyska Voda
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria