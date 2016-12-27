KEVR: No Change in Price of Heating as of January 1

“I can state unequivocally that there will be no change in the price of heating energy for the consumers of heating energy as of January 1, 2017,” announced the chairman of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (KEVR) Ivan Ivanov, reported BGNES.

“I hope that, by December 30, our opinion will be confirmed via a decision of KEVR. The price of heating energy for consumers, both households and businesses, will not be changed until the end of the heating season,” said Ivanov.

On the other hand, Ivanov stated that the demands of Toplofikatsiya Sofia for an increase in the price of central heating are unjustified, given the estimated change in the price of natural gas.

“The law is unequivocal that this may happen only if there is a significant change of the price-forming element. A 5% increase in the price of natural gas, as proposed by KEVR, is not a significant change in the price of natural gas. A significant change occurs when there is a serious change in the price of the end product of heating and electric energy produced in a highly efficient way by heating plants,” explained Ivanov.