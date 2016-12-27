Flu Epidemic Starts 20-30 Days Earlier Than Predicted in Bulgaria

For the first time in six years, the flu epidemic started 20-30 days earlier than predicted.

At the moment, H3N2 – the Bolzano virus subtype – is predominant with 30% more cases of infected people than the Hong Kong virus subtype.

This is a slightly altered virus and this is why it is still unclear whether anti-flu vaccines will be effective against it. This will be known in a month’s time, commented on Nova TV the director of the National Centre of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD) Dr. Todor Kantardhiev.

According to him, the flu has a short incubation period – the symptoms begin to appear between 10 and 12 hours up to 24 hours after the infection. First, the person’s temperature rises to about 38 degrees, followed by muscle and joint aches, as well as throat aches and a dry cough, and general fatigue – a person can hardly leave his/her home and loses strength.

