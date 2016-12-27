Russia Criticises USA-Poland Agreement on Purchase of Long-Range Missiles

The Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to NATO Alexander Grushko has criticised the recent agreement signed between Poland and the USA for the purchase of long-range ballistic missiles, reported Radio Poland, cited by Focus agency.

“The signing of the agreement between Poland and the USA for the delivery of ballistic missiles affects negatively European security,” stated Grushko.

Poland will purchase long-range JASSM-ER missiles for EUR 213 M.

According to Grushko, the agreement is “incomprehensible”. He added that Moscow “will follow the agreement closely”.

“The purchase of the missiles is an important new factor,” reckoned Grushko.

