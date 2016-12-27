Bulgarian Orthodox Church Commemorates St. Stephan's Day
Society | December 27, 2016, Tuesday // 12:56| Views: 310 | Comments: 0
Wikipedia
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
According to folklore beliefs, St Stephan’s day closes the circle of the old year. Traditionally, meat dishes are prepared. Young families visit their older relatives on this day.
On the third day after Christmas Eve, the Orthodox Church commemorates Saint Stephan’s day. Saint Stephan is the first martyr for the Christian faith.
He is the creator of the first Christian community which is why he was tried and stoned to death by Jewish authorities in 37 AD.
According to folklore beliefs, St Stephan’s day closes the circle of the old year. Traditionally, meat dishes are prepared. Young families visit their older relatives on this day.
- » Flu Epidemic Starts 20-30 Days Earlier Than Predicted in Bulgaria
- » British Musician George Michael Dies
- » Voting Begins in Novinite's Personalities in the News 2016 Poll!
- » Sofia Airport's 2 Terminals Left with 1 Doctor
- » Sofia-Varna Bus Crashes Leaving 3 Dead
- » Bulgarian Introduces 1-Day, 3-Month Vignette Stickers
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)