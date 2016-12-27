Bulgarian Orthodox Church Commemorates St. Stephan's Day

On the third day after Christmas Eve, the Orthodox Church commemorates Saint Stephan’s day. Saint Stephan is the first martyr for the Christian faith.

He is the creator of the first Christian community which is why he was tried and stoned to death by Jewish authorities in 37 AD.

According to folklore beliefs, St Stephan’s day closes the circle of the old year. Traditionally, meat dishes are prepared. Young families visit their older relatives on this day.



