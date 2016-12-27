Hundreds of Migrants Return to Calais Illegally

Two months after the demolition of the “Jungle” hundreds of refugees have returned and live secretly in shelters around Calais in hope of leaving the country and settling in England, reported The Independent, cited by Darik radio.

According to the edition, at the moment, there are at least 6 unofficial shelters but their number has increased significantly over the last two weeks.

It is suspected that there are about 130 migrants who were at the camp before they were evacuated and transferred to placement centres in France.

Many of them are children who have been refused refugee status, and are now trying to leave the country and reach the UK.