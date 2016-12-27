Russia Covers Nearly 1/3 of Europe's Gas Consumption in 2016

Bulgaria: Russia Covers Nearly 1/3 of Europe's Gas Consumption in 2016 BGNES

Russia has covered nearly one-third of the consumption of gas in Europe in 2016 – a record level reached in spite of tensions between Russia and the EU, announced representatives of Gazprom, cited by AFP.

The management of the company estimated its market share in Europe in 2015 at 31% which was a record even then.

For months now, Gazprom has pointed out its good results as proof that the EU cannot manage without Russian gas in spite of the fact that Brussels and some member-states have opposed over the last few years projects for new Russian gas pipelines.

The European Commission suspects the Russian state company of abusing its dominant position on the market and of selling gas at increased prices to eight member- states in Eastern Europe, pointed out AFP.

 

