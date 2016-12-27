Turkish Policemen To Face Trial for Coup Attempt

Nearly 30 Turkish policemen will be tried by a court in Istanbul on charges of participating in the coup attempt on July 15, reported AFP.

This will be the first trial against suspected plotters in the city.

Indictments have been prepared against over 1,200 people, while the total number of arrested persons is about 41,000.

It is expected that the trials following the unsuccessful coup attempt against President Recep Erdogan will constitute the most comprehensive legal trial in the history of Turkey. Five months after the events, small-scale trials against suspects were initiated, while 60 people were brought to court in the southwest city of Denizli on Monday.

Meanwhile, a court in Ankara banned media from circulating information about the investigation of the Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov, reported TASS.

The ban concerns the circulation of video tapes of the scene of the crime, as well as information about the suspects. It will be in force until the investigation is over.