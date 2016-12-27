5-km Queue at Kapitan Andreevo Border Cross Checkpoint
BGNES
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Traffic is normal at all border cross checkpoints with Romania, Serbia and Macedonia.
There is a 5-km queue of trucks at the Kapitan Andreevo border cross checkpoint, reported the press centre of Chief Directorate Border Police.
There is heavy traffic at the Kulata border cross checkpoint.
Traffic is normal at all border cross checkpoints with Romania, Serbia and Macedonia.
- » Charity Initiative Bulgarian Christmas Collects Over BGN 2 M
- » EC Grants Hitrino EUR 10 M for Repairs after Blast
- » Intense Traffic Expected on Last Day of Christmas Holidays
- » Increased Security in Bulgaria's Sofia
- » 7-km Queue at Kapitan Andreevo Border Cross Checkpoint
- » "Code Yellow" Introduced for Increased Security Measures
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)