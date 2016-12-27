KEVR To Discuss 5% Increase in Gas Prices as of 2017

The price of natural gas should be increased by 5% as of the beginning of next year.

This proposal of the energy regulator will be discussed on Tuesday at KEVR, reported BGNES.

The jump in oil prices over the last few months influenced the prices of natural gas which also went up.

According to the calculations of Bulgargaz, this makes it necessary to increase the price of gas by nearly 13.5%.

Experts of the energy regulator, however, do not agree with these estimates and propose a 5% increase in the price of natural gas as of January 2017.

The price of natural gas is determined every three months, while the final decision on how much the price of gas will be increased will be taken by KEVR on the last working day of 2016.