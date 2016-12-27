KEVR To Discuss 5% Increase in Gas Prices as of 2017

Business » ENERGY | December 27, 2016, Tuesday // 09:33| Views: 231 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: KEVR To Discuss 5% Increase in Gas Prices as of 2017 BGNES

The price of natural gas should be increased by 5% as of the beginning of next year.

This proposal of the energy regulator will be discussed on Tuesday at KEVR, reported BGNES.

The jump in oil prices over the last few months influenced the prices of natural gas which also went up.

According to the calculations of Bulgargaz, this makes it necessary to increase the price of gas by nearly 13.5%.

Experts of the energy regulator, however, do not agree with these estimates and propose a 5% increase in the price of natural gas as of January 2017.

The price of natural gas is determined every three months, while the final decision on how much the price of gas will be increased will be taken by KEVR on the last working day of 2016.

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: gas, KEVR, oil, Bulgargaz
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria