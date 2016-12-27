Black Box of Russian TU-154 Found

Divers have discovered one of the black boxes of the Russian TU-154 plane which crashed on Sunday in the Black Sea, reported TASS, citing a source from the security forces.

At the tail end of the plane, there are two more boxes which have not been found yet.

A source from the rescue services announced that the bodies of three victims have been found at the site of the crash. According to preliminary data, damages to the tail end of the plane show that the pilot was trying to land the plane on water.

There were 84 passengers and an eight-member crew on board of TU-154 which was transporting soldiers, musicians and reporters on their way to Syria.