Illegal Deportation of Migrants From Balkan Route Rises

The illegal deportation of migrants trying to reach Western Europe via the so-called Balkan route is on the rise, warned on Monday UN’s Refugee Agency, reported AFP, cited by Focus Agency.

“Nearly 1,000 people from the Middle East, Asia and Africa have been deported from the Balkan route in November, more than before,” announced the spokesperson for UNHCR in Serbia Miryana Milenkovska.

Thousands of migrants attempted a journey via the Balkan route through Macedonia, Serbia, Croatia and Hungary trying to reach Western Europe from Greece before it was closed in March.

Non-governmental organisations on human rights and activists also warn of a growing number of migrants who are registered legally but are deported illegally from Serbia to Bulgaria and Macedonia.