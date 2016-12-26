Charity Initiative Bulgarian Christmas Collects Over BGN 2 M
BGNES
The charity initiative of President Plevneliev Bulgarian Christmas in support of children with severe chronic illnesses continues and over BGN 2 M have been collected until now, announced the press centre of the head of state.
Over BGN 700,000 have been collected via short messages (SMSs) to the number 117 and via voice mails since the beginning of the campaign.
More than BGN 1.4 M have been transferred to the bank account of the charity initiative.
