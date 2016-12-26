EC Grants Hitrino EUR 10 M for Repairs after Blast

The village of Hitrino has received EUR 10 M from the European Commission for quick repairs of damages inflicted to the local infrastructure after the blast, reported BNR.

The quickest way to utilise the funds is the preparation of target projects under Operational Programme Rural Development, explained Anton Asparuhov from the Agriculture Ministry.

According to him, the Mayor of Hitrino has expressed readiness for the submitting of projects to start on January 16.

Under the programme, the submitting of projects may be done via the preparation of a project proposal and a special declaration.

Asparuhov specified that, in principle, only a limited number of projects are funded under this regulation but in the case of Hitrino this restriction has been dropped.

