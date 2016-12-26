Number of Turkish Citizens Seeking Asylum in Germany Triples in 2016

A record number of Turkish citizens have requested political asylum in Germany in 2016, reported Spiegel.

Their number has tripled, compared to 2015. In the period January – November, 5,166 people filed applications for political asylum in Germany. In 2015, 1,767 Turkish citizens filed such applications for protection.

Berlin does not think that this rise in the number of applications for asylum is linked to the large-scale layoffs and persecution after the coup attempt in Turkey on July 15.

More than 80% of the applicants are of Kurdish origin and, according to German authorities, the main reason for their escape from the country is Ankara’s policy towards them.

