VMRO-DPMNE Wins Elections in Macedonia

The ruling party in Macedonia VMRO-DPMNE of former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski is the final winner in the snap parliamentary elections held on December 11 in the country, showed the results published on the website of the Macedonian Election Commission and cited by local media.

On Sunday, there was a revote in the municipality of Tearce due to established electoral violations but the vote did not provide the left-wing opposition with enough votes to catch up with or gain on its main rival – VMRO-DPMNE.

In Tearce, the Social Democratic Union received 245 votes, compared to 149 for VMRO-DPMNE. The opposition union, however, had to win 307 votes more than VMRO-DPMNE in order to gain a parliamentary seat.

After the vote, the ruling party remains with 51 seats, compared to 49 for the Social Democrats.

In order to hold on to power, Gruevski will have to rely on a coalition with one of the parties of the Albanian minority.