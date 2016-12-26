British Musician George Michael Dies

British Musician George Michael Dies

The reason for the sudden death of British musician George Michael is heart failure, announced the manager of the star Michael Lippman, cited by Associated Press.

The 53-year old singer died in his home on Sunday evening.

The police have announced that there are no suspicious circumstances regarding the artist’s death.

In the last few years, George Michael performed rarely after, in 2011, he was treated for severe pneumonia and cancelled concerts during the Symphonica tour.

George Michael
