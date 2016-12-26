Intense Traffic Expected on Last Day of Christmas Holidays

Bulgaria: Intense Traffic Expected on Last Day of Christmas Holidays

Hundreds of thousands of Bulgarians are on the move on the last day of the Christmas holidays – December 26.

Intense traffic is expected at the entries of large cities, reported Nova TV. Additional road police units will be deployed there in order to ease traffic.

In order to ease traffic, there will be two lanes on the road to Sofia at the entry point near Vladaya from 10:00 hrs until 20:00 hrs. An alternative route to this one is the Lyulin highway.

Trucks will be diverted from highways from 14:00 hrs until 20:00 hrs in order not to hamper automobile traffic.

Intense traffic is expected on the Trakiya, Hemus and Struma highways, as well as the roads Kulata-Sofia and Kalotina-Sofia.

 

