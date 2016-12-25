EP's President Schulz Opposes Liberalisation of Visa Regime With Turkey

According to the President of the European Parliament Martin Schulz, the process of liberalisation of the visa regime between Turkey and the EU will not begin until Ankara carries out reforms in its anti-terrorist legislation.

So far, Schulz has not submitted a proposal from the European Commission on the visa-free regime for discussion by the European Parliament, reported Focus agency.

“The document is still on my desk,” stated Schulz. He added that the actions of the Turkish authorities after the unsuccessful coup attempt in July caused too many questions.

In particular, Schulz pointed out the restrictions on freedom of speech in Turkey and said that these were unacceptable. He also warned Ankara that the reinstatement of the death penalty will bring about an end to the negotiations on Turkish membership in the EU.