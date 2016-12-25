157 Tourists Rescued in Cervinia, Italy

Over 150 tourists spent Christmas Eve blocked in a ski lift in Italy.

There are no injured people and all were rescued at 23:15 on Saturday night after an operation which continued 6 hours, reported BTA.

A total of 157 people were blocked because of strong winds at between 15 and 30 metres above the ground in the ski resort of Cervinia, northwest Italy.

The rescue units entered the cabins through the roofs. The operation was hindered by strong winds and low temperatures.

