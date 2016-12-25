Putin Orders Special Commission To Investigate TU-154 Crash

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to the relatives of the people who died in the plane crash near the shores of Sochi, reported TASS.

The head of state has ordered PM Dmitry Medvedev to form a special commission which will investigate the tragic incident with the TU-154 of the military ministry.

According to the data of the ministry, there were 93 people on board, reported Interfax.

Initial information suggests that there are two main hypotheses for the cause of the crash - a technical fault or a pilot’s mistake.

The pilots did not send out an SOS signal.