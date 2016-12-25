Increased Security in Bulgaria's Sofia

Increased Security in Bulgaria's Sofia

Increased security measures are now in force in Sofia.

There is additional security in front of the embassies of the countries from the international anti-terrorist coalition, in spite of the fact that there is no information about an actual threat against any of these.

During the holidays, the police have been ordered to increase their presence at all public places where lots of people normally gather – malls, bus and railway stations

