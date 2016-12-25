Body of Plane Crash Victim Found

Bulgaria: Body of Plane Crash Victim Found

The body of a victim and the documents of a journalist from Perviy kanal have been found at the site of the crash of the Russian TU-154 plane, announced to TASS a source from the military forces.

The body of the victim has been transported to a rescue ship, confirmed the spokesperson of the Russian Defence Ministry Igor Konashenkov.

