Body of Plane Crash Victim Found
The body of a victim and the documents of a journalist from Perviy kanal have been found at the site of the crash of the Russian TU-154 plane, announced to TASS a source from the military forces.
The body of the victim has been transported to a rescue ship, confirmed the spokesperson of the Russian Defence Ministry Igor Konashenkov.
