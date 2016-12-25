7-km Queue at Kapitan Andreevo Border Cross Checkpoint

December 25, 2016, Sunday
Bulgaria: 7-km Queue at Kapitan Andreevo Border Cross Checkpoint BGNES

There is a 7-km queue of trucks at the exit of border cross checkpoint Kapitan Andreevo.

The queue at border cross checkpoint Lesovo is 3 km, reported the press centre of Border Police.

Traffic at all border cross checkpoints with Romania, Serbia, Macedonia and Greece is normal.

