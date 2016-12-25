54,000 People To Be Evacuated in Germany's Augsburg

Bulgaria: 54,000 People To Be Evacuated in Germany's Augsburg

Over 54,000 people in the German city of Augsburg will be evacuated on Christmas due to the need to dispose of a one-tonne bomb left from World War II.

The medieval cathedral and the municipal building fall within the range of the zone cut off. People who do not have the option of staying with relatives will be put up in local schools.

The planned evacuation is the biggest since the end of the war. The last time the authorities resorted to such a measure was in 2011 when, again because of a bomb, 45,000 people had to leave their homes in the city of Koblenz.

 

Tags: Germany, World War II, bomb, augsburg, koblenz
