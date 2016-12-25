54,000 People To Be Evacuated in Germany's Augsburg
EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Over 54,000 people in the German city of Augsburg will be evacuated on Christmas due to the need to dispose of a one-tonne bomb left from World War II.
The medieval cathedral and the municipal building fall within the range of the zone cut off. People who do not have the option of staying with relatives will be put up in local schools.
The planned evacuation is the biggest since the end of the war. The last time the authorities resorted to such a measure was in 2011 when, again because of a bomb, 45,000 people had to leave their homes in the city of Koblenz.
- » Nephew of Suspected Attacker in Berlin Arrested
- » Juncker Opposes Change in EU Migration Policy
- » All 12 Victims of Berlin Truck Attack Identified
- » Berlin Attack Suspect Shot Dead in Italy
- » ECJ Rules Greek Law on Mass Layoffs Violates EU Rules
- » German Authorities Offer EUR 100,000 for Information Leading to Amri's Arrest
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)