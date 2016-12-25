Russian Plane Crashes in Black Sea

Bulgaria: Russian Plane Crashes in Black Sea

A TU-154 plane of the Russian military ministry with 91 people on board has crashed in the Black Sea, announced to TASS military structures in the region, cited by Focus Agency.

“According to preliminary data, the plane fell in the Black Sea,” reported the source.

According to him, parts of the plane were discovered 6 km from the shore.

