Nephew of Suspected Attacker in Berlin Arrested

Authorities in Tunisia have arrested the nephew of the suspected attacker in Berlin – the Tunisian Anis Amri, reported world media.

Two more people suspected of having links to the attack have been detained as well.

According to information of the Tunisian Interior Ministry, the three of them are at the age of 18 and 27 and are members of “a terrorist cell”, reported BBC. They were arrested on Friday night.

The Tunisian Anis Amri was shot by the police in Milan during an operation for his arrest early on Friday night.

During the attack with a lorry against a Christmas bazaar in Berlin, 12 people were killed and nearly 50 injured.

